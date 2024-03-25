Holi 2024: Know Why The Festival Of Colours Is Celebrated?

Holi 2024: One of the most popular legends associated with Holi is the tale of Prahlada and Holika

Holi, also known as the 'festival of colours', is one of the most vibrant festivals in India, celebrated with great zeal and fervour. It signifies the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and brings joy to life. This year, the festival is being celebrated on March 25. A variety of colours, upbeat music, good time with family and friends, and mouth-watering treats are all used to commemorate Holi each year.

The festival is celebrated as a way to welcome Spring and also is seen as a new beginning where people can release all their inhibitions and start fresh.

Why is Holi celebrated?

Holi's origins trace back to ancient India. One of the most popular legends associated with the festival is the tale of Prahlada and his aunt Holika, a demoness.

According to the legend, an evil king called Hiranyakashyap had a son named Prahlad, who was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The evil king did not like that. He wanted him to give up his faith in Lord Vishnu and stop worshipping him. When Prahlad refused to do so, Hiranyakashyap tried to kill him.

Hiranyakashyap's sister Holika had a divine blessing that she would not be burnt by fire. The king made Prahlad sit in Holika's lap and set the two on fire. With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad, who kept chanting his name, remained untouched, but it was Holika who started to scream, the fire did not save her this time.

While some legends say that the blessing was applicable only when she sat alone in the fire, other legends refer to a shawl or a 'magical' piece of cloth that saved her from fire. It says that with the blessing of Lord Vishnu, a strong wind blew and covered Prahlad with that shawl, saving him, while Holika burnt to death. With this legend, the tradition of Holika Dahan came into practice signifying the victory of good over evil.

Holi is also a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. So, an elaborate Holi is played in Mathura and Vrindavan.