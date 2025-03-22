"Hindi Is Official Language": Bengaluru Cafe's Signboard Sparks Outrage, Police Reacts

In recent times, the Kannada language row in Karnataka has sparked significant debate, particularly in Bengaluru, a city known for its multicultural population. While advocates suggest people learn the language, claiming it's a way of respecting the local culture, critics argue that such a demand is exclusionary in a cosmopolitan setting. Now, a video of a signboard at a local eatery in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura has reignited the language debate online.

The clip, shared on X, shows a digital signboard displayed at Sri Guru Darshan Cafe. The message on the board reads, "Hindi is the official language".

Take a look below:

Peak Bengaluru Moment: Vidyaranyapura Cafe Sparks Language Debate with ‘Hindi is Official Language' Board

In the midst of ongoing language tensions between Kannada and Hindi in Bengaluru, a new controversy has emerged in Vidyaranyapura. A local eatery, Sri Guru Darshan Cafe, has… pic.twitter.com/Xe3pQ5r7Ba — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) March 20, 2025

The video of the board immediately sparked a wave of reactions. It even caught the attention of the Vidyaranyapura Police Station. Responding to the X post, the police clarified that the board had been put up by an individual named Babu, and the owner of the building had been unaware of it. They further assured that the board had since been removed and the situation was under review.

"The sign was previously installed by someone named Babu, but the hotel owner did not notice. The matter was brought to the attention of the hotel owners, who informed them that the billboard had been removed. This will be reviewed," the police wrote in Kannada.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users shared their divided opinions on the issue.

"Bengaluru has become highly unwelcoming to outsiders because of the language issue. Last year I visited there and boarded a city bus. I asked for a ticket in Hindi and the conductor refused to acknowledge me. I was shocked. I never visited there again," shared one user.

"This is provocative!! Respect the land and its culture. But people before jumping to conclusions and shaming a business, pls find out if it was done by the owner or some vindictive staff," expressed another.

"Do they mean to say customers going there should know Hindi? If so, it has to be shut for blatantly creating tensions in the city which is on the boil because of these language issues," commented a third user.

"Why r u trying to create a rift what he is saying it's official language not a national language did not expect u to fall in to such topics," said another.

One user also speculated that the signboard could have been hacked. "Appears hacked. It's easy to hack this board," the comment read.