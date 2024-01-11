'He's Not Dead, Just Lazy': Owner's Plea After Sunbathing Horse Sparks Confusion

Photos show 'Custard' lying on the ground, looking lifeless.

A horse owner in Guernsey, UK, Alex Tielles, took to social media to assure locals that her horse, Custard, wasn't sick or dead, just a sleepy foal. Custard's frequent naps and loud snoring had sparked concerns, prompting Ms Tielles to explain on Facebook that foals "sleep a lot and might even snore or grunt." She posted a photo of Custard snoozing peacefully, head resting on the ground, to illustrate his point. The post reassured the community and offered a glimpse into the adorable sleep habits of a baby horse.

She wrote on her local Facebook group after receiving multiple calls and questions from worried residents, "Hi everyone. This is my horse, Custard, who lives in Ville Baudu with his friends. I have had a number of calls and messages from people concerned that he is ill or dead at times. He is not. He's just a baby and is incredibly lazy."

"He sleeps a lot and may even snore and grunt like he can't breathe. He's honestly, absolutely fine. I check on him at least three times a day, and he has unlimited hay and is fed at least twice a day. I must make some signs for the gate to let people know. If anyone has any worries about him, feel free to message me."



Custard, a nap-loving horse, sparked concern with his coat-clad snoozes in the field. Passersby, fearing the worst, contacted animal control, only to be met with reassurances of Custard's blissful laziness. Now, well-meaning strangers are feeding the horses, and Custard's owner politely asks them to stop. It seems even napping horses can cause a stir.

She added, "Please, please don't ever feed them; they are very well fed, and extras can cause them to bite or fight and can make them seriously ill or kill them by choking or giving them a stomach ache."