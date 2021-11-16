Dear Future Husband, Mithila Palkar Has A Message For You. Watch

Mithila Palkar put on her dancing shoes to groove to 'Dear Future Husband'

After making a splash with the final season of Little Things, released on October 15, Mithila Palkar has delighted fans by participating in a viral dance trend. Her latest Instagram video shows the 28-year-old actress dancing to Meghan Trainor's song Dear Future Husband. In the caption, she wrote: "Dear Future Husband, here's a message. Thanks and regards."

The lyrics to which Ms Palkar grooved said, "Take me on a date I deserve it, babe. And, don't forget the flowers every anniversary. 'Cause if you treat me right, I'll be the perfect wife."

The caption made several fans remember the final season of her web series, where Kavya Kulkarni (Ms Palkar's character) gets engaged to her longtime beau, Dhruv portrayed by Dhruv Sehgal. Many, in fact, tagged Dhruv Sehgal in the comments section of the clip.

Here's the video:

The video has been viewed nearly a million times on Instagram.

Fans flooded the post with their comments. One wrote, "Wowow, this was cute." Another said, "Looking charming." Some also praised Ms Palkar's dance moves and her dress.

Earlier, Mithila teamed up with actress Prajakta Koli and gave all F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans a surprise. The hit TV series, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, once featured a hilarious dance sequence, which was recreated by these two stars. "It's the routine," the caption read. Take a look:

Mithila Palkar became a household name after starring in the web series LittleThings. She made her Bollywood debut with Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. She has also worked with Kajol and Tanvi Azmi in Tribhanga and with Irrfan Khan in Karwaan.