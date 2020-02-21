Why You Might See People Exercising At This Delhi Train Station

Commuters at Anand Vihar in Delhi can get a free platform ticket by exercising.

Commuters at the Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi can now stay fit while saving money. By exercising for a few minutes in front of a newly-installed squat machine, they can get free entry to station platforms. The unique initiative was announced by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter.

Mr Goyal, 55, took to the microblogging platform this morning to talk about the initiative and share a video explaining the concept. "A unique experiment at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station to encourage fitness. Platform tickets can be availed free of charge by exercising in front of a machine here," wrote Mr Goyal in Hindi.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways futher explained that people who perform 30 squats in 180 seconds are eligible for a free platform ticket. "To encourage Fit India Program, Indian Railways has installed Squat machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi," they wrote.

The 25-second video shared by MrGoyal shows a man exercising in front of the squat machine. As he does so, the machine sensor detects the number of squats he does and a platform ticket floats out of it in the end.

फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है।



यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

The video has collected nearly 72,000 views and hundreds of comments within an hour of being shared. In the comments section, many praised the unusual experiment.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Fit India Movement" to encourage citizens to make fitness a part of their daily routines.

What do you think of this initiative? Let us know using the comments section.