Herd Of Sheep Accidentally Eats 100 Kg Of Cannabis In Greece

Flock of sheep broke into a greenhouse in Greece (Representational Image: Unsplash)

A herd of sheep near the town of Almyros in Thessaly, Greece devoured nearly 100 kg of cannabis grown inside a greenhouse recently, reported Newsweek. The sheep were taking refuge from flooding after the aftermath of Storm Daniel that hit Greece, Libya, Turkey and Bulgaria.

The sheep chomped down on a hefty stash of medical cannabis growing inside the greenhouse. When their shepherd found them later, he noticed the sheep were behaving strangely.

He told TheNewspaper.gr website, "I don't know if it's for laughing or crying. We had the heatwave, and we lost a lot of production. We had the floods, we lost almost everything. And now this... The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don't know what to say, honestly."

Farm owner Yannis Bourounis told a local radio producer: “They found green stuff to eat” and “jumping higher than goats, which never happens,” Newsweek reported.

Cannabis has been legal in Greece for medicinal purposes since 2017. In 2023, the country inaugurated its first-ever medicinal cannabis production plant. The cultivation of cannabis for medical use has presented much-needed economic opportunities for the country, the media outlet reported.

The county had grown and exported cannabis before its possession was banned in 1936.

Several countries, including Britain, Germany, Italy and Denmark, already allow the prescription of medicinal cannabis, and Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to fully legalise marijuana, ending a 90-year ban.



