'Her Values Shaped Wipro': Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji Remembers His Grandmother

Rishad Premji shared a picture of his grandmother, Dr Gulbanoo Premji.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji remembered his grandmother as the "most generous person" he knew in a Twitter post shared this morning. Dr Gulbanoo Premji was chairman of Wipro - the company founded by her husband MH Premji - from 1966 to 1983. It was her generosity and her values that shaped Wipro's philanthropic ideals, her grandson noted in his Twitter post.

Dr Gulbanoo Premji's son Azim Premji topped the list of philanthropists in India in 2020, donating close to Rs 22 crore every day last year. In the past, Mr Premji has said that his thinking and actions on what he should do with his wealth were influenced by his mother.

Rishad Premji, who took over from father Azim Premji as Wipro chairman in 2019, also shared a black and white photograph of his grandmother with his parents. "My grandmother Dr Gulbanoo Premji with my parents at Amalner," he wrote. "She was chairperson of Wipro from 1966-83 & a huge support for my father in the early years. She was also the most generous person I knew. Her values shaped Wipro's philanthropy ideals."

He also added the hashtags #TheStoryofWipro and #75YearsofWipro.

To mark 75 years of Wipro, which was incorporated on December 29, 1945, Rishad Premji has been sharing previously-unseen family photographs and anecdotes on social media as a lead up to the release of a book titled The Story of Wipro.

Last week, he had shared two old photographs on Twitter featuring his grandparents and remembered them as a couple devoted to progressive causes. "My grandparents Gulbanoo & MH Premji. She a Dr. who helped found a childrens hospital, he founded Western India Vegetable Prdts, later Wipro. They were a special couple, devoted to progressive causes," he wrote, adding that while he did not remember his grandfather at all, he still missed his grandmother.

According to Mr Premji, The Story of Wipro will unveil the story of Western India Vegetable Prdts Ltd and its making into Wipro - a diversified global business.