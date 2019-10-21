Hearing-Impaired Dad Talks To Daughter Using Sign Language In Viral Video

A video of a father using sign language has garnered over 5.9 million views.

A viral video of a hearing-impaired father interacting with his newborn daughter using sign language has left many netizens teary-eyed. Retired US basketball professional Rex Chapman shared the heartwarming video of the dad using sign language to say "I love you" to his baby daughter. The video has gone massively viral with over 5.9 million views on Twitter since being shared online just three days ago.

In the 41-second-long video, the father holds his newborn daughter in his arms and uses sign language to talk to her. According to one Twitter user, who provided a translation in the comments section, he signs: "Daddy. I'm your daddy. I love you. You're a beautiful girl. Your eyes are such a beautiful color, bright green!"

Watch the heartwarming video below, it's the perfect way to brighten up your day:

This hearing-impaired father expressing love to his newborn daughter in sign-language is the definitely Twitter content I'm here for...💪😍😇😊🔥 pic.twitter.com/CEvINcmRaX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 18, 2019

The video has been viewed over 5.9 million times since being shared online. It seems to have struck a chord with viewers, with some calling it "adorable" and others dropping comments like "Love does not need sound".

Take a look at some of the reactions the video has collected:

Translation: "Daddy. I'm your daddy. I love you. You're a beautiful girl. Your eyes are such a beautiful color, bright green! Just beautiful! What a cute smile! I love you. You're a cutie. That's a warm blanket. I love you. I love you. You're beautiful. Cute" — Shengy99 (@Shengy99) October 18, 2019

I am CRYING. look at her looking up at him. 💕 — Treebeard, some call me (@socialkosplay) October 18, 2019

SHE IS TRANSFIXED BY HIS LOVE! ALSO YOU ARE CRYING! — 🎃OMJosh Shahryar 👻 (@JShahryar) October 19, 2019

Love does not need sound. It is an embedded app, in our DNA, and needs no adapters, translators or API's... activated as needed! — Mohan Subramanian (@TheReelMohan) October 18, 2019

Two years ago, a heartwarming video of a grandma teaching sign language to a nine-month-old baby had gone viral online.

