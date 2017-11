He Tweeted Salem Cops To Complain About Autos In Tamil Nadu. Tagged...

We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA - Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) November 20, 2017

I knew US had a Salem whilst Tamil Nadu State in India also has one. Never thought I would wrongly tag you folks. Thanks for the reply, nevertheless! Good day :-) - Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 20, 2017

Do you guys have a Madras too in Oregon? :-o That's the name of the capital of Tamil Nadu state! pic.twitter.com/JtJfRWXx2p - Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 24, 2017

ROFL - Sai Krishna 10.01.18 (@Saikrishnakssk) November 23, 2017

Hahaha!!! This made my day. It's necessary to laugh it helps being positive. Keep it up!!! @D_Roopa_IPS - Dhaval Bhayani (@Dhavalbhayani40) November 24, 2017

We have no parallels.

Yours one and only @Uppolice .

Don't forget to tag us in case we can be of any help.#uppolice. pic.twitter.com/Ee43TwvjpQ - UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 24, 2017

By his own description, Twitter-user Arunanand T A uses the micro blogging site 'mainly as a complaint box'. Recently, however, one of his complaints did not reach its intended target - and instead quickly went on to become a meme. On November 20, Arunanand tweeted what he believed to be the Salem Police Department of Tamil Nadu, India, about auto drivers overcharging tourists in Yercaud. Only, he tagged the Salem Police Department of Orgeon, USA, instead.Arunanand's error was pointed out to him by USA's Salem Police Department, and he took it in good humour.In fact, Arunanand also found another city in Oregon that shares its name with a city in Tamil Nadu - Madras. Talk about coincidences!Meanwhile, a screenshot of the conversation between Arunanand and the Salem Police went quickly viral on social media, raking up thousands of 'likes' and retweets, and making people laugh.In fact, even the official handle of Uttar Pradesh Police did not miss this opportunity to take a dig at the hilarious error. Here is their funny response to the tweet:Click for more trending news