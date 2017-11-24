He Tweeted Salem Cops To Complain About Autos In Tamil Nadu. Tagged...

We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA - Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) November 20, 2017

I knew US had a Salem whilst Tamil Nadu State in India also has one. Never thought I would wrongly tag you folks. Thanks for the reply, nevertheless! Good day :-) - Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 20, 2017

Do you guys have a Madras too in Oregon? :-o That's the name of the capital of Tamil Nadu state! pic.twitter.com/JtJfRWXx2p - Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 24, 2017

ROFL - Sai Krishna 10.01.18 (@Saikrishnakssk) November 23, 2017

Hahaha!!! This made my day. It's necessary to laugh it helps being positive. Keep it up!!! @D_Roopa_IPS - Dhaval Bhayani (@Dhavalbhayani40) November 24, 2017

We have no parallels.

Yours one and only @Uppolice .

Don't forget to tag us in case we can be of any help.#uppolice. pic.twitter.com/Ee43TwvjpQ - UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 24, 2017