He Tweeted Salem Cops To Complain About Autos In Tamil Nadu. Tagged...

Offbeat | | Updated: November 24, 2017 15:20 IST
A Twitter-user tagged the wrong Salem Police Department, and became a Twitter meme.

By his own description, Twitter-user Arunanand T A uses the micro blogging site 'mainly as a complaint box'. Recently, however, one of his complaints did not reach its intended target - and instead quickly went on to become a meme. On November 20, Arunanand tweeted what he believed to be the Salem Police Department of Tamil Nadu, India, about auto drivers overcharging tourists in Yercaud. Only, he tagged the Salem Police Department of Orgeon, USA, instead.
 
Arunanand's error was pointed out to him by USA's Salem Police Department, and he took it in good humour.
 
In fact, Arunanand also found another city in Oregon that shares its name with a city in Tamil Nadu - Madras. Talk about coincidences!
 
Meanwhile, a screenshot of the conversation between Arunanand and the Salem Police went quickly viral on social media, raking up thousands of 'likes' and retweets, and making people laugh.
 
In fact, even the official handle of Uttar Pradesh Police did not miss this opportunity to take a dig at the hilarious error. Here is their funny response to the tweet:
 
 

