He Tweeted Salem Cops To Complain About Autos In Tamil Nadu. Tagged...

We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA- Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) November 20, 2017
Arunanand's error was pointed out to him by USA's Salem Police Department, and he took it in good humour.
I knew US had a Salem whilst Tamil Nadu State in India also has one. Never thought I would wrongly tag you folks. Thanks for the reply, nevertheless! Good day :-)- Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 20, 2017
In fact, Arunanand also found another city in Oregon that shares its name with a city in Tamil Nadu - Madras. Talk about coincidences!
Do you guys have a Madras too in Oregon? :-o That's the name of the capital of Tamil Nadu state! pic.twitter.com/JtJfRWXx2p- Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 24, 2017
Meanwhile, a screenshot of the conversation between Arunanand and the Salem Police went quickly viral on social media, raking up thousands of 'likes' and retweets, and making people laugh.
November 23, 2017
ROFL- Sai Krishna 10.01.18 (@Saikrishnakssk) November 23, 2017
Hahaha!!! This made my day. It's necessary to laugh it helps being positive. Keep it up!!! @D_Roopa_IPS- Dhaval Bhayani (@Dhavalbhayani40) November 24, 2017
In fact, even the official handle of Uttar Pradesh Police did not miss this opportunity to take a dig at the hilarious error. Here is their funny response to the tweet:
We have no parallels.- UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 24, 2017
Yours one and only @Uppolice .
Don't forget to tag us in case we can be of any help.#uppolice. pic.twitter.com/Ee43TwvjpQ
