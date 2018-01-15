He Gave His Boots To A Homeless Man In Tattered Shoes. The Story Is Viral "His feet are so swollen he's wearing the tattered gym shoes... I don't know how many pairs of socks he's wearing in an attempt to keep his feet warm but there is blood seeping through."

"His feet are so swollen he's wearing the tattered gym shoes he has with the back folded down; like slip-ons. I don't know how many pairs of socks he's wearing in an attempt to keep his feet warm but there is blood seeping through," writes Jessica in her post.



Opposite the old man stands Maurice Anderson, wearing 'new, expensive' snow boots. Shoes built for a snowy winter.



On noticing his swollen feet, Jessica writes that Maurice quietly takes his snow boots off and gives them to the unnamed homeless man. He also gives him a pair of new socks from his suitcase.



"The young man puts on a spare pair of shoes from the suitcase. These shoes are nice too, but not as nice as the boots. They would have fit the old man just as well, but they were not what this old man needed," writes Jessica.



The post has gone viral on Facebook with over 9,000 shares and 18,000 reactions.



"The best story I have read in a long while. God Bless him," writes one person in the comments section. "Thanks for sharing this heartwarming story!" says another.



NDTV has reached out to Maurice Anderson for a comment.











