He Asked For Woman's Number On Twitter. Pune Police's Reply Won Hearts

Pune Police's response to a man asking for a phone number is being praised.

A number of police departments across the country have harnessed the power of social media to keep in touch with citizens. Topical references, witty banter and creative warnings from police accounts on Twitter are not uncommon anymore - but Pune Police's response to a man asking for a woman's phone number still stands out.

On Sunday, a woman tagged Pune Police in a tweet and asked them for the number of Dhanori police station. After Pune Police responded with the number, a man replied to their tweet asking police to share the woman's phone number.

"Can I get her number please?" the man, tweeting from the account '@abirchiklu', asked.

While many Twitter users criticised the tweet, Pune Police had a response that won hearts.

"Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady's number," they wrote, asking the man to message them directly as they respect privacy.

The tweet has been 'liked' nearly 14,000 times and has collected over 3,000 'retweets'. Many applauded it as "epic" and "perfect" while praising Pune Police.

Pune Police recently won a number of fans with their witty response to a picture of two men riding a scooter with a number plate that had a crown sticker.

