He Asked For A Vegetarian In-Flight Meal, Was Served This

Find out what happened when a passenger opted for a vegetarian in-flight meal (Representational Image)

The vegetarian meal on this flight is an apple and a pear wrapped in clingfilm, served with a knife and fork. pic.twitter.com/CT7hypCylb — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) November 17, 2017

I asked for a veggie meal on a flight once and this is what I got. At least yours was wrapped pic.twitter.com/1yU8GCceO4 — Dave O'Carroll (@DaveOCarroll) November 18, 2017

On a recent @British_Airways flight I asked for a vegetarian meal and they told me they had none left, but kindly offered me chicken or beef as an alternative. I eventually got given some cheese. — Mike Gilyatt (@MikeGilyatt) November 18, 2017

this happened to me once on a long haul flight from the UK to Canada. I was given an orange and a kiwi fruit. I was starving. — Ros Baker (@RosBaker1) November 19, 2017

This is what @ThaiAirways calls a vegetarian meal. Notice the poured out bag of mixed nuts pic.twitter.com/FAUopx6qDW — Frances Deighton (@Franny_Dee) November 21, 2017

technically it's not vegetarian, this meal is fruitarian #fact — Ashwin Abinashi (@AshwinAbinashi) November 18, 2017

I flew with @Avianca this month, preordered a gluten free meal and it was perfect... they even served me first. Maybe you didn't preorder? Maybe bad luck? 100% service is impossible — Benjamin pavlotzky (@bpavlotzky) November 18, 2017

Service is our priority, please let us know your flight date/number and also your contact information via DM. This is not our standard so we surely will investigate as soon as possible. AC — Avianca (@Avianca) November 17, 2017

