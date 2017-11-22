He Asked For A Vegetarian In-Flight Meal, Was Served This

Instead of a delicious vegetarian hot meal or even a veggie sandwich or salad, Mr Hogarty was offered two pieces of fruit - an apple and a pear. Even stranger, the fruit was served whole in plastic wrap... along with a knife and fork.
The vegetarian meal on this flight is an apple and a pear wrapped in clingfilm, served with a knife and fork. pic.twitter.com/CT7hypCylb— Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) November 17, 2017
The picture immediately provoked a flurry of reactions from Tweeple, many of whom had had similar experiences while flying:
I asked for a veggie meal on a flight once and this is what I got. At least yours was wrapped pic.twitter.com/1yU8GCceO4— Dave O'Carroll (@DaveOCarroll) November 18, 2017
On a recent @British_Airways flight I asked for a vegetarian meal and they told me they had none left, but kindly offered me chicken or beef as an alternative. I eventually got given some cheese.— Mike Gilyatt (@MikeGilyatt) November 18, 2017
this happened to me once on a long haul flight from the UK to Canada. I was given an orange and a kiwi fruit. I was starving.— Ros Baker (@RosBaker1) November 19, 2017
This is what @ThaiAirways calls a vegetarian meal. Notice the poured out bag of mixed nuts pic.twitter.com/FAUopx6qDW— Frances Deighton (@Franny_Dee) November 21, 2017
technically it's not vegetarian, this meal is fruitarian #fact— Ashwin Abinashi (@AshwinAbinashi) November 18, 2017
I flew with @Avianca this month, preordered a gluten free meal and it was perfect... they even served me first. Maybe you didn't preorder? Maybe bad luck? 100% service is impossible— Benjamin pavlotzky (@bpavlotzky) November 18, 2017
Even the airlines spotted his tweet:
Service is our priority, please let us know your flight date/number and also your contact information via DM. This is not our standard so we surely will investigate as soon as possible. AC— Avianca (@Avianca) November 17, 2017
Avianca's tweet got a cheeky response from Mr Hogarty:
I will DM you some recipe ideas.— Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) November 18, 2017
Ever had a similar experience on a plane? Let us know in the comments section below.
Click for more trending news