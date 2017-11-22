He Asked For A Vegetarian In-Flight Meal, Was Served This

Safe to say the plane passenger was less than thrilled about his meal.

Find out what happened when a passenger opted for a vegetarian in-flight meal (Representational Image)

Anyone who travels frequently knows in-flight meals aren't always the most filling or appetizing. But the "meal" a passenger was recently served while flying Colombia's Avianca Airlines is more than just a little ridiculous. Disappointed, Steve Hogarty tweeted a picture of the food he was served after asking for the vegetarian option for his in-flight meal and immediately earned much sympathy from the Internet.

Instead of a delicious vegetarian hot meal or even a veggie sandwich or salad, Mr Hogarty was offered two pieces of fruit - an apple and a pear. Even stranger, the fruit was served whole in plastic wrap... along with a knife and fork.
 
The picture immediately provoked a flurry of reactions from Tweeple, many of whom had had similar experiences while flying:
      
Even the airlines spotted his tweet:
 
Avianca's tweet got a cheeky response from Mr Hogarty:
 
Ever had a similar experience on a plane? Let us know in the comments section below.

