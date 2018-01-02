Flight Takes Off In 2018. Lands In 2017

Hawaiian Airlines flight HA446 took off from Auckland on 1st Jan 2018

Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravelpic.twitter.com/A5vesXmjqq — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 31, 2017

That does sound like Lost. Glad I'm not on that flight. — Greg Bussmann (@GregBussmann) December 31, 2017

Gotta wonder if the crew ran 10 extra minutes of diagnostic checks to make this happen. — Matt DeCample (@DeCample) December 31, 2017

6 aircraft just took off from Taipei in year 2018, to bring their passengers back to year 2017 in North America!#TimeTravelpic.twitter.com/pZYW8mQp03 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2017