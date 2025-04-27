How Much Time Do Professionals Spend Commuting To Office? Report Says...

Thousands of professionals employed in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region (NCR) spend somewhere between 45 and 55 minutes one way travelling to work, according to a new report. This means an employee spends nearly 5 per cent of his/her lifetime commuting to the workplace.

The duration also depends on industry and location, according to a report by MoveInSync, an employee commute platform tracking commute trends in Q1 2025. In Bengaluru, professionals travel 15 km in around 50 minutes. Retail sector employees spend longer — up to 54 minutes — while IT professionals are slightly quicker, averaging 46 minutes, the report said.

In Hyderabad, workers travel around 16 km in 45 minutes. Retail employees again report the longest duration at 54 minutes, according to the 2025 commute trends.

In the National Capital Region - Delhi, Gururam, Noida and Faridabad - travel times stretch to 55 minutes for 22 km. Healthcare professionals bear the brunt of long travel, often taking over an hour to reach their office.

While hybrid work has reduced the number of days people travel to the office, commute time does remain a concern.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad professionals usually commute two to three days a week, while employees in NCR make slightly more frequent visits. Office presence also differs by sector — industrials and energy professionals are in the office four to five days a week in NCR, compared to retail employees who may visit just once or twice weekly.



Midweek has become the most popular time for in-office work. Wednesday sees the highest attendance across all three cities, indicating a strong shift in workplace routines. In contrast, Mondays and Fridays witness lower footfall, the report said.



India remains a global hub for GCCs, with a 32% rise in centres over the last five years. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and NCR are leading this growth.