"Have People Lost Their Minds? Man Shocked As 3BHK Flat Listed For Rs 1 Lakh In Bengaluru

"Have People Lost Their Minds? Man Shocked As 3BHK Flat Listed For Rs 1 Lakh In Bengaluru
Representative Image
  • Rent for a 3BHK in Cooke Town, Bengaluru, is listed at Rs 1 lakh per month
  • Resident Sahil Khan expressed frustration over soaring rental prices on social media
  • Users shared similar concerns about expensive rents and limited affordable options
Renting a home in Bengaluru has become very expensive, leaving many residents struggling to afford basic apartments. Sahil Khan, a resident of Koramangala, Bengaluru, shared his frustration on social media platform X after knowing that a 3BHK property in Cooke Town was listed for Rs 1 lakh per month.

Sahil wrote, "Landlords are asking for 1L rent in Cooke Town for a 3bhk. Have people lost their minds?"

Replying to a social media user's comment that is "They are motivating you buy your own house."

Sahil replied, "I did the math for that too. It's ridiculous."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have shared their experience and gave a shocking reaction in the comment section.

One user commented, "I had gone to see houses there. It's insane out there."

Another user noted, "Try Marappa garden, Muddamma garden, SK garden , near nandidurga road, it's not very far from cooke town and you'd get a good 3BHK in less than half of this amount ."

"Rents in HSR has also blown like crazy. Landlords are quoting 80k for a 3BHK. That too in an independent building where the water supply is also not 100%," added a third user.

