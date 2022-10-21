'Haters Gonna Hate': Nagaland Minister Says He's A 'Great K-Pop Fan'

K-Pop is the short form for Korean Pop Music. (File)

K-Pop has a massive fan base across the world, especially in India. Not just K-Pop, Korean dramas, Korean food and even Korean skincare have taken over India by storm. Another member of the fandom includes Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along.

The Minister took to Twitter to share a clip on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Haters Gonna Hate, but I'm also a part of the K-Pop Fandom."

In the interview clip that he shared on Twitter, he could be heard saying, "I think I'm a great K-Pop fan. Before I go to sleep, I watch at least 10-12 moves of those and go to sleep".

Haters Gonna Hate,



but I'm a also a part of the K-Pop Fandom. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/sLbVUUqBja — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 18, 2022

K-Pop is the short form for Korean Pop Music, and, in recent years, has created massive hysteria globally. Some famous K-Pop bands are 'BTS', 'Blackpink', 'Exo', 'Twice', and 'Seventeen'.

Recently, it came to light that one of the most famous K-Pop bands in the world 'BTS' will temporarily be inactive as a group as members of the group are going to individually perform mandatory military service in their country South Korea.

BigHit Music also confirmed that the group will come together as a whole in 2025 following their commitments.

The decision by BTS to enlist helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not, Variety reported.

Politicians have wrangled over making BTS the first K-Pop exceptions and earlier this year even discussed some lighter form of military service in which they might still be able to perform.

