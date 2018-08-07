Haryana Brothers Carry Parents On Kanwar, Like Shravan Kumar Of Legend

The brothers chose to carry their parents on a 'kanwar' to spread a message of love and respect.

Re-enacting the role of Shravan Kumar, the mythical character who carried his old parents on a kanwar (sling), four brothers from Haryana's Palwal carried their parents on a kanwar yatra pilgrimage from Haridwar to Mansa Devi. The brothers chose to carry their parents on a 'kanwar' to spread a message of love and respect.

"We do not have any problem like Shravan Kumar's parents. We only want to send a message to those who disrespect their parents," said the father.

Mahendar, one of the sons, said that they took this step to make people realise the importance of their parents.

"These days children treat their parents very badly. We saw our neighbours misbehaving with their parents. So, we decided to carry our parents on 'kanwar' to set an example for others," he said.

The brothers carried their parents from Hardiwar's Neelkanth to Panchkula's Mansa Devi, covering a distance of approximately 200 kilometers.

The four took their parents to the pilgrim site on a 'kanwar' last year as well.