Harsh Goenka Shares Old Video From Japan With Important Life Lesson

Harsh Goenka is known for his informative tweets.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka keeps posting interesting content for his Twitter followers, which talk about life lessons and teach them a thing or two. This time, he has posted an old video highlighting the Japanese culture. The clip, originally posted in 2020, shows vehicles coming to a stop at zebra crossing as a little girl crosses the road. The video has amassed 6.4 million views and over 13,000 likes.

Mr Goenka has captioned the video, "Why I admire the Japanese culture!"

Why I admire the Japanese culture!pic.twitter.com/L4W53BNuhY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 25, 2022

It begins with a dashcam view of the road. The car in which the camera in installed is seen moving along a road in high speed. Seconds later, the driver spots a little girl on the right side waiting to cross the road.

The girl is seen waving her hand, signaling the car drivers to stop. They obliged and the little girl then easily crosses the road.

After reaching the other side, she bows to thank the drivers on the both sides of the road.

Users loved the behaviour of drivers and warm gesture shown by the little girl. Some of them recalled instances from the island nation that make it stand out.

"2016, a defunct railway station in Japan was kept operational to just pick one school going girl and the Govt waited for her to complete her schooling," one user tweeted.

Another one posted a video of a little boy in India worshipping the god at home.

The Japanese video was originally posted by on Twitter by BUZZBUZZ-net along with a tweet in Japanese. When translated to English using Google, the text says "polite girl".

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the businessman has shared video of a Tibetan monk singing Ganesh Vandana. "The most soulful Ganesh Vandana by a Tibetan monk Ani Choying Dolma," reads the caption of the post.