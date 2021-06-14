Harsh Goenka's Post On Unique Way Of Using Old Tyre Has Twitter's Nod

In less than a day, the video has been watched by more than 40,000 people.

You know what they say, necessity is the mother of invention. Replace “necessity” with “imagination”, And we have just the proof you need to believe in the power of imagination. A video on Twitter shared by businessman Harsh Goenka bears testimony to how the best of innovations can be born out of one simple ingredient — imagination. In a span of just 12 seconds, we get to see how thinking out-of-the-box can make our lives infinitely easier, helping us work smart, not just work hard.

In the video that Mr. Goenka shared, we see a construction worker use a simple and yet highly efficient setup comprising a rejected car tyre and a couple of bamboo sticks to slide down bricks from an elevation into a brick cart stationed on the road. His caption encapsulates our admiration for the construction workers' ingenuity perfectly, "This use of a tyre I could never have thought of. Hats off to the human imagination!"

This use of a tyre I could never have thought of. Hats off to the human imagination !pic.twitter.com/oaSAY7ADhS — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 13, 2021

In less than a day, the video has been watched by more than 40,000 people. Mr. Goenka's tweet has so far received over 2,500 ‘likes' and has been retweeted more than 200 times. The comments section is filled with people marvelling at the innovation displayed by the construction worker, and sharing their own ingenious ways of reusing old tyres.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name Bhavesh S, shared a video clip of tyres being used as plant pots for gardening. In the video, we see tyres painted and sealed from the bottom being filled with soil and used as a plant bed for new plants.

Another best use of tyre I came across ????



Tyre Garden ????????????????☘️???? pic.twitter.com/mn3OYDGRyK — Bhavesh S (@BhaveshS31) June 13, 2021

Another user, called Sangram Singh, commented under Mr. Goenka's post that he used a tyre to make a dog bed. However, he also joked that the bed that he originally made for the dog has been "encroached" upon by someone else.

I made a dog bed. But somebody else encroached on the property pic.twitter.com/xOZeKeRvBH — Sangramsingh ???????? (@mydhoti) June 13, 2021

"The Indian Jugadu Mind is in a league of its own," said another Twitter user, who goes by the name Naveen Kohli. "Jugaadu" refers to being thrifty and innovative in order to spare oneself from spending money purchasing a product or service.

The Indian Jugadu Mind is in a league of its own. — Naveen Kohli (@TruthNaveen) June 13, 2021

In another tweet, a user echoed the same sentiment of "jugaad" or the thrifty do-it-yourself methods to get thing done.

Admiring the effortless use of an engineering mindset, another user who goes by the name Ram ji, commented under the video, "Degree is just a certificate, engineering is a legacy of applied mind."

Degree is just a certificate , engineering is a legacy of applied mind.???? — Ram ji (@Vinayak18046740) June 13, 2021

A similar sentiment was expressed by Akbar Dhanani, who said, "Wonders are many but none is wondrous as human mind."

Wonders are many but none is wondrous as human mind. — Akbar Dhanani (@akbardhanani) June 13, 2021

Mr. Goenka has been a notable admirer of the various uses and reuses of tyres. A few weeks ago, he had shared the tweet of a Twitter user who posted pictures of his son using unused tyres as a chair while studying. To that, Mr. Goenka had commented, "Oh! What a cute story of the use of tyres".

Oh! What a cute story of the use of tyres???????????? https://t.co/YU7MfjgvkS — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 31, 2021

Do you know of more innovative ways of using tyres? Let us know in the comments.