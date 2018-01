Hardik Pandya's Bizarre Run Out Is Now A Meme, Thanks To Twitter

Today Hardik Pandya proved he is more dumber than Alia Bhatt. #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/xcpjuHDKDA - Waiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) January 15, 2018

Ravi Shastri & Hardik Pandya in the Dressing Room

Hardik Pandya:



Bats in style

Bowls in style

Fields in style



And gets run out in style as well.

Early lesson for Hardik Pandya that this game will come to bite you back if you let confidence become arrogance.

After struggling to stay in the series, India displacy complacency. Very poor running by Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's run out earlier today hasn't gone down well with cricket fans. The Indian all-rounder looked like he was on his way to make a good partnership with Captain Virat Kohli on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against South Africa when he was run-out in the most unfortunate manner. Though it looked like Pandya had made it comfortably back into the crease, he failed to drag his bat across the line, gifting his wicket to the South Africans. The TV replay showed that Pandya's bat and foot were in the air. Hardik Pandya's bizarre run out, which has been proclaimed as 'unforgivable' by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, has given rise to many memes on Twitter.