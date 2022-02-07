Happy Rose Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Images, Pics, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Rose Day 2022: Express your love with a digital Rose Day greeting

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine Week. Celebrated every year on February 7, Rose Day is when people express their feelings with the help of this beautiful flower. Roses have been considered a symbol of love since time immemorial. While red roses stand for romantic love, yellow roses mean friendship and white roses symbolise peace and affection. On Rose Day, people present roses to their near and dear ones - not just their partners but also their friends, parents and so on. But if you are not there to wish your loved ones in person, you can send them a digital Rose Day greeting to show how much they mean to you.

Here are some Rose Day wishes, SMS, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to send to your friends, family and significant other on Rose Day:

Happy Rose Day to the most special person in my life

Your love is the sweet fragrance of roses that reminds me of all the lovely moments we spent together. Happy Rose Day to my Valentine

This rose is just a symbol of my love for you - gentle, beautiful and powerful

May the fragrance of roses accompany you every step of the way. Love you

I asked God for a rose and He gave me a garden

I asked God for a drop and He gave me an ocean

I asked God for an angel and He gave me you.

Happy Rose Day, my Valentine!

Our love is beautiful like a rose. It adds charm to the garden of our lives. Happy Rose Day to my always and forever

Love can be expressed in different ways, but the most beautiful way is with a bunch of red roses

Happy Rose Day to the person who taught me the meaning of love. I love you, my sweet Valentine

Like the eternal rose pressed between the pages of a book, I promise to stay with you through thick and thin, good and bad. I love you

Phool Khilte Rahein Zindgi Ki Raah Mein

Hassi Chamakti Rahe Aapki Nigaah Mein

Happy Rose Day!

I wish you a life as beautiful as these roses. Happy Rose Day, my friend.

A rose by any other name would still not be as sweet as you.