Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Republic Day 2022: Republic Day is observed on January 26

India celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26. It is the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect and a day of pride for all Indians. On January 26, 1950, India's Constitution came into force as the governing document of the country, replacing the Government of India Act of 1935 and completing the country's transition into an independent republic. Republic Day is a national holiday in India, marked by the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The Republic Day parade commences from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year, people who attend the parade will have to be fully vaccinated. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed, keeping in mind Covid guidelines.

Republic Day is a day of pride for all Indians, young or old. Here are some Republic Day wishes, images, quotes and greetings that you can share with friends and family on January 26:

On this day, as we look forward to a bright future for our country, let us also take a moment to bow our heads and remember the freedom fighters who made this future possible. Happy Republic Day.

I wish you a Happy Republic Day with pride in my heart and a smile on my face.

May this Republic Day bring peace, prosperity and good health to all Indians.

On this Republic Day, let us promise to work for the betterment of our motherland. To strive for equality for all our brothers and sisters and to preserve the glorious heritage of our country.

As we rejoice on this glorious day, I thank the soldiers who keep us safe, the frontline workers who put themselves in danger and every Indian who works for the glory of our great motherland. Happy Republic Day.

Justice, Equality, Liberty and Fraternity.. Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. May our tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2022. A salute to the heroes of India on this momentous occasion.

As we celebrate India's 73rd Republic Day, let us promise to not let the efforts of our great freedom fighters go to waste.

We stand at the precipice of great change, a time for great achievements. On this Republic Day, as we celebrate with pride and patriotism, let us pledge to take our country from strength to strength.

A country is made stronger by its countrymen. So on this Republic Day, I promise to work for the good of our great nation.

Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day 2022. May this day bring happiness to all my fellow countrymen.