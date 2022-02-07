Happy Propose Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Photos, SMS, Pics, And Greetings

Propose Day: Wish a loved one on Propose Day with a thoughtful message.

Propose Day is celebrated around the world on February 8. Propose Day marks the second day of Valentine Week. Like the name suggests, it is a day which sees many people going down on one knee to propose to their partners. People express their feelings to those they like on Propose Day. In the Valentine Week, this day is preceded by Rose Day and succeeded by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day. Expressing your feelings in words can be hard, but Propose Day is the perfect time to do it.

If you are looking for the right words to express how much someone means to you, you have come to the right place.

Here are some Propose Day quotes, wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, images and pics you can share on the second day of Valentine Week:

My feelings for you have only grown stronger with time. On this Propose Day, I want to tell you how much you mean to me.

I want to spend all my tomorrows with you. Will you make me the happiest person by saying yes to my proposal?

I did not understand love till the day I met you. Happy Propose Day, my sweetheart

On this Propose Day, I propose that we spend our life together. Side by side, we'll take on the world.

I wanted someone to care,

I wanted someone to love,

I wanted someone to be true,

And all I want is someone like you!

Every morning that I wake up with you by my side is the best morning of my life. Happy Propose Day, my sweet Valentine.