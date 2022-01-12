Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, Messages, Photos, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Lohri 2022: Lohri images you can share with your friends and family

The festival of Lohri marks the end of winter and the arrival of warmer weather. This harvest festival of Punjab is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year. On Lohri, families come together to light bonfires, exchange gifts and eat festive food. Celebrations are extra special in households where there has recently been a marriage or a birth. Foods such as jaggery, gachak and rewri are central to Lohri, and so are peanuts, popcorn and til. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, 2022, which is a Thursday. While Lohri is primarily a Punjabi festival, it is celebrated by many people across the country who light bonfires and dance to welcome longer days after the winter solstice.

Here are some Happy Lohri wishes, greetings, pics, messages, images you can share with your family and friends on this festival:

May the bonfire you light on Lohri fill your life with warmth and brightness.

Happy Lohri. May the coming year be as bright and joyful as this festival.

On this auspicious festival of Lohri, I wish you and your family peace and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Days of joy, weeks of happiness and months of prosperity - these are my wishes for you on this auspicious festival.

May the bonfire of Lohri burn away your sorrows

May you start this year anew with luck by your side

Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones

Sending warm wishes your way on this beautiful festival of Lohri.

Makke di roti te sarson da saag

Mubaarak ho tvanu Lohri da tyohaar

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te pyaar badhao,

Lohri di khushiyaan naal manao!

Lohri ki aag mein dahan karo saare gham

Khushiyaan aayein aapke jeevan mein har dam!

Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyaar

Mubaarak ho aapko, Lohri ka tyohaar