Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, And WhatsApp Statuses

Holi 2023: Here are some Holi wishes for your loved ones.

The colourful festival of Holi is one that everyone in the country looks forward to. Celebrated as one of the most important Hindu festivals in India, Holi marks the end of winter and is a two-day-long festivity.

The first day of Holi is known as Holika Dahan and the second day as Dhuleti. People celebrate Holi by putting colour on each other, meeting family and dancing to the beats of the dhol. Delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai' are an important part of the festival.

– If wishes could come in different colours then, I would send a big rainbow of happiness, prosperity and success to you. Happy Holi 2023

– Let us bond with colours of happiness, the sweetness of 'gujiya' and 'mathri' on the occasion of Holi

– Sending the warmest greeting to you and your family on the festival of colours. Happy Holi to you

– May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival of colours. Happy Holi everyone

– May the festival bring lots of colourful days into your life. Happy Holi

– Here's hoping that the canvas of your life is painted with the beautiful colours of Holi

– I may not be there (in person) to splash you with beautiful colours but I am sending my colourful wishes to you on this festival of happiness. Have a Happy Holi

– As the most awaited festival of the year arrives, let us get ready to colour everyone with love. Warm wishes on Holi

– This Holi, let us all spread the message of peace and happiness in life. Happy Holi

– May the colours of happiness and peace always stay with you. Sending warm wishes to you on Holi

