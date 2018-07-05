Handwriting Analyst AI Can Tell If You Are Indian Or Chinese

The system uses a tool called Cloud of Line Distribution that breaks down a person's handwriting.

Analysing handwriting to measure personality is passe. An AI developed by researchers at the Cornell University is capable of telling which country the writer is from.

The AI uses machine learning algorithm to determine the nationality of the writer as one of the five different countries including Malaysia, Iran, China, India, and Bangladesh, Fast Company reported.

The system uses a tool called Cloud of Line Distribution or COLD that breaks down a person's handwriting to measure the curves and lines and indicate the nationality.

Fast Company reports that the researchers created a dataset of 100 people from those countries and had them write a total of 500 lines in English. COLD then broke down individual letters, measuring the straightness or curviness of the text.

So for instance, native Chinese writer has straighter lines while writing Roman alphabet while those from India or Bangladesh have curvier writing.