Bank Robbery Attempt Falls Through Over Unreadable Handwritten Note In US

A thief's attempt to rob a bank in Loveland, Colorado, US, fell through after he handed the teller an illegible note. The incident unfolded on the evening of December 17, 2024, when a man walked into a local bank around 5 pm and approached the teller with a note in hand.

The teller glanced at the note and found it impossible to read. The handwriting was so poor that even the basic instructions could not be deciphered, CBS News reported. Struggling to understand the note, the teller took longer than expected to process the request, leaving the would-be robber increasingly agitated.

Realising the teller was not acting as he expected, the thief grew frustrated and fled the scene, abandoning the robbery attempt.

Community Help: A criminal incident occurred on December 17th, 2024, just before 5 PM, at the First National Bank, located at 750 N. Lincoln Avenue. The pictured subject was involved and is needed for questioning. (1/2)#justicekindnesshumility pic.twitter.com/GJKDStTAdg — Loveland Police Department (@PoliceLoveland) December 27, 2024

According to the Loveland Police Department, the man wore a brown hoodie, a green baseball cap and sunglasses but did not conceal his face during the attempt. The police are still searching for him.

In another example of criminal folly, a woman in Minnesota, US, was caught after her diary revealed her confession to stealing a car - despite her repeated denials during the investigation. Officers found the incriminating diary entry, written in August 2024. "Totally stole a car today! Something I never thought of doing," read her diary entry, as per The NY Post.

In another bizarre incident in December 2024, a thief attempted to rob a Walmart store in Virginia while around 50 uniformed police officers were already present for a charity event, CBS 6 News reported. A Walmart staff member alerted the police to a shoplifting incident in progress, and security footage showed a man attempting to conceal merchandise and leave the store. Officers, already stationed across the store, quickly surrounded the suspect from multiple directions and held him before he could escape.