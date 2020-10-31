Halloween 2020: How Halloween Has Changed In The Year Of Coronavirus

Halloween Day 2020: Here is how Halloween decorations have changed in the year of Covid.

Halloween 2020: As if the year wasn't scary enough already. This year, like every other holiday and festival, Halloween is being celebrated under the shadow of a pandemic. Halloween or Hallowe'en, also known as All Hallows' Eve or All Saints' Eve, is celebrated in several countries on October 31. This holiday is dedicated to all things spooky and ghostly. On Halloween, children walk around the neighbourhood trick or treating, while people don their creative hats to decorate their houses as eerily as possible.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, but it hasn't stopped people from getting into the spirit of Halloween to celebrate the holiday. It has only altered the celebrations to suit the current climate of social distancing. And if posts on social media are anything to go by, people have adapted to the change quickly.

For Halloween 2020, a lot of the decor reflects the time of Covid-19. Take, for example, this Halloween setup that went viral on Twitter. At a time when millions of people are working from home amid the pandemic and attending meetings on Zoom, this Zoom skeleton setup is particularly apt (and scary, if you hate office meetings as much as the next person).

And this is not the only Zoom-inspired Halloween decor idea that has won praise on social media

My mother has truly produced the pumpkin of our era. pic.twitter.com/P6V4ixMRw7 — Alex Barnard (@avb_soc) October 19, 2020

No better image to sum up the year that 2020 has been so far

This house in my neighborhood every year nails Halloween decorations. pic.twitter.com/eX19mACqUv — Gelly Bean (@funangela) October 18, 2020

In the day and age of social distancing and no contact, trick or treating can be difficult. Fortunately, some people have come up with innovative ways to make sure that kids are not disappointed. Several people have installed candy chutes at their houses to deliver sweet treats from a safe distance to trick-or-treaters.

this person made this puppet from scratch so that they could have a candy chute for halloween pic.twitter.com/fLkRdhdX5U — lesbian vernon (@bubbapologist) October 28, 2020

Is it possible to allow the kids a bit of Halloween this year? @RandyAwdish (aka Wolf-Grandma) created a 14ft candy chute as a first step. Add masks and the outdoors and hand washing and it's a pandemic #Halloween2020pic.twitter.com/CjRpBIdcVm — RanaAwdishMD (@RanaAwdish) October 25, 2020

And, of course, no one can mention 2020 without simultaneously thinking of this year's must-have accessory - face masks.

It's Halloween, Vikings; let's see those costumes!



Don't forget you still need to wear a Covid mask on your pumpkin! pic.twitter.com/ypGVVD4NQ7 — YCMHS (@ycmhsnews) October 30, 2020

How are you celebrating Halloween? Let us know using the comments section.