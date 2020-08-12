Half Face Twitter: The Bizarre Trend That's Taking Over Social Media

While some Twitter users have posted pictures with half their face cropped out, others have covered it with various objects for #HalfFaceTwitter.

#HalfFaceTwitter is the latest craze on the microblogging platform.

After a string of bizarre Binod memes, Twitter users have found another strange trend to occupy themselves with. 'Half-Face Twitter' is a viral trend where users of the microblogging platform are sharing pictures of - you guessed it - half their faces. #HalfFaceTwitter comes after previous trends like #SareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter. This challenge, too, has seen participation from hundreds of users. The pictures have been shared with the hashtag #HalfFaceTwitter since the trend emerged recently. 

While some Twitter users have posted pictures with half their face cropped out, others have covered it with various objects at their disposal - including books, leaves and more. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the now-essential face masks have also come in handy for this Twitter trend. Some social media users have even resorted to some creative Photoshop work to make their half face pictures a work of art. 

Take a look at some #HalfFaceTwitter selfies that are flooding the microblogging platform:

As expected, the trend also inspired a number of memes and jokes.

And some adorable pet pictures too...

This is not the only strange trend that has captivated Twitter's attention of late. Before this, it was a YouTube comment that led to one of the strangest trends of the year which went massively viral - Binod. Click here to know more about the Binod trend.

What do you think of Half Face Twitter? Let us know using the comments section.

