Half Face Twitter: The Bizarre Trend That's Taking Over Social Media

After a string of bizarre Binod memes, Twitter users have found another strange trend to occupy themselves with. 'Half-Face Twitter' is a viral trend where users of the microblogging platform are sharing pictures of - you guessed it - half their faces. #HalfFaceTwitter comes after previous trends like #SareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter. This challenge, too, has seen participation from hundreds of users. The pictures have been shared with the hashtag #HalfFaceTwitter since the trend emerged recently.
While some Twitter users have posted pictures with half their face cropped out, others have covered it with various objects at their disposal - including books, leaves and more. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the now-essential face masks have also come in handy for this Twitter trend. Some social media users have even resorted to some creative Photoshop work to make their half face pictures a work of art.
Take a look at some #HalfFaceTwitter selfies that are flooding the microblogging platform:
Does this qualify as #HalfFaceTwitter ? pic.twitter.com/HlJk0ZIpyt— Simran Kaur Mundi (@SimrankMundi) August 11, 2020
My 7 year old's entry for #HalfFaceTwitter#Janmashtami— Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) August 11, 2020
Chalo hum bhi aa gaye #HalfFaceTwitter trend mein. pic.twitter.com/BbmIYRx9lM— Abhishek (@Abhishek_Mshra) August 10, 2020
As expected, the trend also inspired a number of memes and jokes.
People with multiple faces are also doing half face twitter challenge!????#HalfFaceTwitter— Mᴀɴɪꜱʜᴀ Bᴇʜᴇʀᴀ???? (@mann_ki_ichha) August 12, 2020
Me to people trending #HalfFaceTwitter ???? pic.twitter.com/49nWk1Spb3— Panda???? (@safronpanda) August 10, 2020
#HalfFaceTwitter trends on twitter— °SLOTHSURFER® (@Priorities_on) August 11, 2020
And some adorable pet pictures too...
If the hoomans can participate in the #HalfFaceTwitter why can't I?????????#HalfFaceTwitter#cat#CatsOfTwitter#CatsOnTwitter#petsonhalffaceTwitterpic.twitter.com/esxngfQVac— Tania Sarkar (@Tani_aspeaks) August 12, 2020
#HalfFaceTwitter— Si∂rα ♥☆ (@Oblivion_0912) August 11, 2020
This is not the only strange trend that has captivated Twitter's attention of late. Before this, it was a YouTube comment that led to one of the strangest trends of the year which went massively viral - Binod. Click here to know more about the Binod trend.
What do you think of Half Face Twitter? Let us know using the comments section.Click for more trending news