Hairdresser Pays $50,000 To Clone His Bulldog, Make Quarantine Bearable

Celebrity hairdresser Roberto Novo has shelled out a staggering $50,000 (approximately Rs 38 lakh) to clone his beloved French bulldog, who died on February 7 last year. The 61-year-old had Machito for 14 years, and the dog was doted on by his celebrity clients, including Grace Jones, Alec Baldwin and John Galliano, according to Yahoo News.

Machito's adorable genetic duplicate - who has been named Machitwo - arrived on February 7 this year, exactly one year after Machito died.

"Machito was the son I never had," Roberto Novo said to SWNS. "Fourteen years was not long enough, I needed him for at least 14 years more and that's why I decided to clone him."

The hairdresser began the cloning process with Texas company ViaGen Pets in early 2019, when Machito's health was beginning to decline.

"Machito was always there for me. He was a French bulldog with soulful eyes," said Mr Novo.

"I knew when he was gone I would suffer and cloning him was the best thing I ever did."

While Mr Novo had planned to meet Machitwo earlier, travel restrictions due to COVID-19 delayed his plans. He was finally able to meet his new puppy on April 10, and says that the meeting had him so emotional, he was crying.

"I was excited and crying. When I saw the puppy, I cried that something that belonged to Machito was in my hands," he said.

"He does look exactly like Machito. He has the same little white spot on his forehead and on the back of his neck," added Mr Novo.

The puppy is helping make the quarantine bearable for Mr Novo, who lives in New York - the epicentre of the outbreak in USA. When they go for walks, Machitwo wears a mask and, according to Mr Novo, has New Yorkers cooing over him - from a safe distance, of course.

"Machitwo is as cute as can be and people want to pet him - but because of coronavirus no one can touch him so they take a picture from 6 feet away," he said. "People want to play with him but it is a very strange feeling because I can't share my happiness with them even though everyone loves puppies. It does make it easier to stay inside because he is with me."