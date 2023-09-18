Hack To Extract Every Drop Of Ketchup Out Of The Bottle Goes Viral

Users are swinging condiment bottles 360 degrees to release stuck sauce.

The internet and social media have made it possible for a wide range of content to go viral, from heartwarming stories to cringe-worthy videos. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of what makes content go viral, there are many key factors that contribute to its virality. When a piece of content combines utility, unexpectedness, and problem-solving, it has a strong potential for going viral. This is because such content not only provides practical value but also surprises and engages the audience by offering innovative solutions to common issues.

Casey Rieger, a prominent content creator and producer based in Los Angeles, recently unveiled a clever "life hack" involving a bottle of ketchup, which went viral on the internet.

"OK, I saw someone do this on TikTok, and I thought it was genius. So, I'm going to give it a try," she said at the start of her 24-second video, which was uploaded on her Instagram page on August 30.

"You know when you want the last bit of ketchup-and you just-most people hit it on their palm," Rieger continued while she hit the closed bottle's mouth on her opened hand.

She held the ketchup bottle from its base and spun her left arm in a anticlockwise motion seven times. The centrifugal force pushed the ketchup down the bottleneck, making it easier to dispense.

"How cool is that, right? How cool is that?" she asked her followers.

Rieger's instructional video has achieved viral status, amassing more than 50,000 views, over 2,000 likes, and numerous comments on Instagram.