Gwalior Women Play Football In Sarees, Video Goes Viral

The football tournament was named "Goal in Saree."

During a remarkable football match that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior last week, spectators were surprised to see women playing football while wearing sarees. Breaking all stereotypes, the video of women clad in sarees playing football has gone viral on social media.

The women can be seen joyfully kicking the ball through the ground in the video. Their motivation increased not only the standard of the game but also the fervour in the entire stadium. The crowd cheered enthusiastically as the women in sarees kicked goals.

Watch the video here:

'When drape can signify both strength and femininity!'



A group of women turned football players in Gwalior recently. They were spectacular on the field with their athletic skills. It was a 2 day tournament.



The tournament was called "Goal in Saree".pic.twitter.com/18N36cpqQJ — Naturally Sudhaish (@NaturallySudha) March 29, 2023

The match was a part of the two-day football tournament that was named "Goal in Saree."

Commentary for the revolutionary football competition was provided by Kishore Kanyal, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

"That is not an easy sport to play in a saree. Hats off to them. It's amazing how they could play in that attire," commented one user.

"Powerful video, proof that a saree can signify multiple feelings," wrote another user.