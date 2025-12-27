Advertisement
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: History, Significance And Legacy Of The Tenth Sikh Leader

During the Mughal era, Guru Gobind Singh strongly raised his voice against cruelty and religious discrimination.

  • Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrates the birth of Sikh leader Guru Gobind Singh.
  • The festival includes Kirtan, spiritual discourses, and Langar at Gurdwaras worldwide.
  • In 2025, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be observed on December 27th.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs around the world. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, a spiritual leader whose life and teachings continue to inspire millions. On this day, devotees reflect on his messages of equality, selfless service, and standing against injustice. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, members of the Sikh community pay their respects at Gurdwaras, participate in Kirtan (devotional singing), listen to spiritual discourses such as Katha, and partake in Langar, which symbolises brotherhood and equality. In 2025, this auspicious occasion is being celebrated on December 27th.

Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666, in Patna Sahib, Bihar. He founded the Khalsa Panth in 1699 and codified the code of conduct for Sikhs. Throughout his life, he emphasised the values ​​of bravery, equal rights, and justice. His teachings continue to inspire people around the world even today.

During the Mughal era, Guru Gobind Singh strongly raised his voice against cruelty and religious discrimination. He inspired his followers to fight for justice and freedom. In 1708, he declared the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru of the Sikhs, ensuring that this holy scripture would continue to guide Sikhism even after him.

Jayanti According To The Sikh Calendar

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is not determined according to the Gregorian calendar, but is celebrated based on the Sikh calendar, hence its date varies every year. In some places, this festival was celebrated in January, but according to the Nanakshahi calendar, the main celebration this year is being held on December 27th.

NDTV News
