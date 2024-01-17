Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: History, Significance And Celebration

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: His teachings have inspired and impacted many people across the globe.

The 357th birth anniversary of the great Sikh guru - Guru Gobind Singh - is being observed on January 17. Born in Bihar's capital Patna, he was a warrior, a spiritual master, a poet, and a philosopher. His father was Guru Tegh Bahadur- the ninth Guru of the Sikhs- who was beheaded for refusing to convert to Islam, following which Guru Gobind Singh was established as the leader of the Sikhs at the tender age of nine years. He was assassinated in 1708 at the age of 41.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Date and Time

Saptami Tithi Begins - January 16, 2024- 11:57 PM

Saptami Tithi Ends - January 17, 2024- 10:06 PM

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Significance

His teachings and guidance have inspired and impacted many people across the globe. Guru Gobind Singh is known, among other things, for having established the Sikh warrior community of Khalsa in the year 1699. He introduced the five K's for the Sikhs including Kesh: uncut hair, Kangha: a wooden comb, Kara: an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist, Kirpan: a sword, and Kacchera: short breeches.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Celebration

Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit various gurdwaras to take part in religious activities to mark the day. Large processions or 'Nagar Kirtans' are organized in the morning and people sing devotional songs. On this occasion, Sikh families do a lot of charity work and distribute food to the poor and downtrodden.

Guru Gobind Singh's 5 inspirational quotes

"God is one, but he has innumerable forms" "He is the creator of all and He takes the human form" "The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within" "Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds" "All human beings have the same eyes, the same ears, the same body composed of earth, air, fire and water"