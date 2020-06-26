Gul Panag And Son Nihal Dance Their Heart Out In This Adorable Video

Gul Panag and her son dance their heart out to a Van Halen song.

Gul Panag may have a tough time working out with her two-year-old son Nihal around, but that doesn't mean that they are not getting any exercise. A video shared this afternoon by the actress shows the them dancing their hearts out to a Van Halen song which is currently the toddler's favourite. In the video, the mother and son are seen grooving to Aint Talkin' Bout Love by the American rock band. The performance that has won them a lot of love and praise on the photo and video sharing platform.

The video shows Gul Panag, 41, following the steps of her son Nihal, who stands on a chair besides his mother and plays DJ with a tablet in front of him.

"Nihal has a new favourite song!" wrote the Dor actress while sharing the video on Instagram this afternoon, adding that the song had been playing on repeat at their house. " I'm just glad that it's finally a song, I too can hear on repeat," she said.

Take a look at their performance below:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has collected over 16,000 views and several compliments from friends and fans.

"So cute this is," wrote one person in the comments section. "Nihal has got good choice in music," another said.

Actress Rasika Duggal also dropped a sweet comment on the video, writing: "Hehehehe. Cutest." Shruti Seth, who is known to be good friends with Ms Panag, wrote: "So cute".

Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011. Their son Nihal was born in 2018. Nihal often makes an appearance on his mother's Instagram page.

In April, the actress had delighted fans by sharing another adorable video - one that showed her trying to exercise while fielding constant interruptions from her son and their dog, Gina.

Gul Panag made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with Dhoop. The actress and former Miss India is also a trained pilot like her husband.