Gujarat's 'Real Life Rapunzel' Sets World Record With 5-Foot, 7-Inch Hair

Nilanshi Patel's hair measures 5-foot and 7-inches.

Ten years ago, Nilanshi Patel from Gujarat decided, after a bad haircut, to not cut her hair again. Today, the 16-year-old has earned a Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager - thanks to her locks that measure 5-foot and 7-inches!

"I got my hair cut, a really bad haircut. So, then I decided that I won't cut my hair. I decided that when I was six and have not cut it since," she explains to Guinness World Records.

Nilanshi, who has been nicknamed Rapunzel by her friends, tells Allure that she washes her hair once a week. "My mother helps me to braid and to comb my hair," she says.

A video shared by Guinness World Records shows off her hair in all its glory. Watch it below:

"People think that I face so many problems with my hair, but I don't face any problems, I do sports and all the things with my hair. It's a lucky charm for me," says Nilanshi.

"I style it is as a long braid or as a bun on the top of my head. When I am going to an occasion, or when I am playing table tennis, I bun my hair on my head so that it is comfortable for me."