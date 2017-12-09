In Gujarat, Bride-To-Be Leaves Haldi Ceremony To Vote In State Polls

Gujarat Elections 2017: From a bride-to-be covered in haldi in Surat's Kartargam to a couple who went from the polling booth to the mandap in Bharuch and even a couple of baaratis - see who turned up to vote during phase one of the state polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Gujarat Elections 2017: A bride-to-be was spotted standing in line waiting to cast her vote

A bride-to-be who left her haldi ceremony to cast her vote during the first phase of the state elections in Gujarat today has captured the Internet's imagination. Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI show Fenny Parekh standing in line to cast her ballot in Surat's Katargam. Dressed in a resplendent yellow saree, Ms Parekh smiles widely at the camera and shows off her voter ID card in one picture. With her hair tied back in a tight top knot and her face covered in bright yellow haldi, Ms Parekh makes for quite a sight.
 
The haldi ceremony is a pre-wedding ritual that sees a paste of haldi, or turmeric, applied to a bride or groom's body.

Ms Parekh's presence at the polling station has provoked mixed reactions on Twitter, with some praising her "dedication to democracy" and others calling the move an "attention-seeking" stunt. 

"Kudos," tweets one person. "What dedication to democracy," tweets another followed by a smiley face emoji. 

"Voter ID card ke photo se match hoga? (Will she match her Voter ID photo?)" wonders one person. "Election Commission officials will struggle." She could have washed her face before coming, there would still be plenty of time left to vote, tweets another, calling Ms Parekh's move "attention-seeking."

But Ms Parekh wasn't the only bride spotted at a polling booth in Gujarat today.

Earlier, ANI tweeted pictures of a couple who turned up at a polling booth in Bharuch to cast their votes - before their wedding ceremony. 
  
Gujaratis today voted in the first phase of the polls to elect their next government. Assembly elections are being held in two phases. The second phase of polling will take place on December 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.

According to the Election Commission, 2.12 crore people were eligible to vote in the first phase of the election in Gujarat. And if these pictures are anything to go by, people really took their civic duties seriously. 

