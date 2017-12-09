In Gujarat, Bride-To-Be Leaves Haldi Ceremony To Vote In State Polls

Katargam(Surat): A bride to be, Fenny Parekh arrives from her 'haldi' ceremony to cast her vote #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/oGaW9skOYV— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017
The haldi ceremony is a pre-wedding ritual that sees a paste of haldi, or turmeric, applied to a bride or groom's body.
Ms Parekh's presence at the polling station has provoked mixed reactions on Twitter, with some praising her "dedication to democracy" and others calling the move an "attention-seeking" stunt.
"Kudos," tweets one person. "What dedication to democracy," tweets another followed by a smiley face emoji.
"Voter ID card ke photo se match hoga? (Will she match her Voter ID photo?)" wonders one person. "Election Commission officials will struggle." She could have washed her face before coming, there would still be plenty of time left to vote, tweets another, calling Ms Parekh's move "attention-seeking."
But Ms Parekh wasn't the only bride spotted at a polling booth in Gujarat today.
Earlier, ANI tweeted pictures of a couple who turned up at a polling booth in Bharuch to cast their votes - before their wedding ceremony.
A couple reaches polling booth in Bharuch's Bahumali building to cast their votes before their wedding ceremony #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/laEvfU75Zl— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017
A couple in Bharuch cast their votes before their wedding ceremony #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/TuXxKDpkK0— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017
Gujaratis today voted in the first phase of the polls to elect their next government. Assembly elections are being held in two phases. The second phase of polling will take place on December 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.
According to the Election Commission, 2.12 crore people were eligible to vote in the first phase of the election in Gujarat. And if these pictures are anything to go by, people really took their civic duties seriously.
