Guinness World Records Recognises A 22-Year-Old Dog As The Oldest In The World

Gino Wolf has adapted to a healthy lifestyle.

A dog named Gino Wolf from California is the oldest dog alive, according to Guinness World Records. The dog's owner, Alex Wolf, 40, credits Gino's longevity to a healthy and balanced diet, veterinary care, and his own zest for life.

According to Today.com, the puppy was born on September 24, 2000, and was adopted from Colorado's Humane Society of Boulder Valley in 2002.

The owner Alex Wolf told Guinness World Records, "I've taken great care of him over the years, and he is still in relatively good shape... and really cute, which is surprising considering his age!"

"I give him all the credit," Wolf said. "He's gotten a lot of love, and I think he's just a strong dog."

Gino is 22 years and 52 days old as of November 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, USA.

"He's been there every step of the way," Wolf told Today.com."I'm so glad we got him. He's the best."

"When he was younger, he used to love exploring my parents' huge backyard with our other dogs in Manhattan Beach, going on walks off the leash in Venice, going on drives along the coast blasting music with his head out the window, or running around on the golf course in La Quinta," Wolf said.

According to Today.com, these days, Gino prefers activities like taking naps by the fire, snacking on salmon treats, and riding around the neighbourhood in a wagon, since his eyesight isn't what it used to be. In fact, Wolf celebrated Gino's Guinness World Record with an extra-long waggon ride.

