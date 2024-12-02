Groom Plays Ludo During Wedding Ceremony, Pic Goes Viral: "Priorities Sorted"

Amid the ongoing wedding season across India, a groom has gone viral after a picture surfaced, showing him playing ludo on his phone while the rituals were underway. The now-viral photo, shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user showed the groom, surrounded by two of his friends, engaged in what looks like an intense match of online ludo. A priest and a wedding photographer can also be seen in the background. As of the last update, the post had garnered over 465,000 views with the majority of users finding the humor in the situation.

"Bro has his own priorities," read the caption of the post shared by the OP. As the post went viral, a wave of humorous reactions started pouring in from all quarters.

"This is a bengali wedding and honestly can't blame him coz those can go on and on for a while," said one user, while another added: "Imagine explaining this to your kids someday!"

A third commented: "He's clearly got his life priorities sorted. Love him for it"

Some users also called out the groom for not respecting the traditions as well as the bride by engaging in such trivial activities on an important day.

"If I was the bride, I would have run away," said a user, with another concurring: "True! respect the traditions. There is place and time for such things."

Bro has his own priorities pic.twitter.com/CEVJnfPpvb — Muskan (@Muskan_nnn) November 27, 2024

Wedding season in India

The wedding season in India started last month and is expected to continue till the third week of December. Businesses are likely to generate revenue worth Rs 6 lakh crore from 48 lakh weddings, which shows a 41 per cent increase over the figures recorded last year, according to a study by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

"The study has also highlighted a shift in consumer purchasing behaviour, with people increasingly opting for Indian products over foreign goods, reflecting the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) vision," said CAIT's Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.