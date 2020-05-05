'Grim Reaper' Visits Florida Beaches To Protest Reopening Amid Pandemic

A 'Grim Reaper' has been haunting the beaches of Florida.

People hoping to take advantage of the newly-reopened beaches of Florida may be in for a bit of a shock - for a scythe-wielding Grim Reaper has been stalking the shores. Florida-based attorney Daniel Uhlfelder has been dressing up as the symbol of death and haunting the beaches of the US state to protest their reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I know how beautiful and attractive our beaches are. But if we don't take measures to control things, this virus is going to get really, really out of control," said Mr Uhlfelder to CNN.

The lawyer visited beaches across Walton County on Friday, Saturday and Sunday dressed as the Grim Reaper in a sign of protest and to spread the message of social distancing. He wore long black robes and a black cloth over his face and carried a scythe to the beaches.

Mr Uhlfelder also shared photos of himself on Twitter, where they have gone viral with thousands of 'likes' and comments from people praising the initiative.

"You're my new hero!! Stay safe!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"The outfit is killer! No pun intended," said another.

"You're a legend. A very cool way of protesting the government's decisions," a Twitter user remarked.

Stay home Florida pic.twitter.com/MV4fyAXvwu — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2020

Talking about his unique protest, Mr Uhlfelder told USA Today that he disagreed with the decision to reopen beaches amid the pandemic.

"I think it resonates because it illustrates the absurdity of what's going on in Florida. We're in the middle of a global pandemic and people are worried about going to the beach and renting houses, rather than living," he said.

"This is a way in which I can convey the message that this virus is a deadly virus and that we need to think about this and take some time before we jump into these types of things," he added. "This is a symbol of how serious this situation is."