''Goosebumps'': Street Performer Sings 'Maa' In London, Makes Internet Emotional

United Kingdom celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, March 19

This year, the United Kingdom celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, March 19. Celebrating the occasion, an Indian busker took to the streets of London to pay tribute to the spirit of motherhood through his soulful rendition of the song ''Maa'' from the 2007 Bollywood movie 'Taare Zameen Par.'

The singer identified as Vish took to his Instagram account and shared a video of him performing the emotional song which left many with ''goosebumps''.

''How beautifully everyone sang this song together. Can imagine being here on my own, and how hard it can be to survive abroad. Especially those who are students here. I just wanna thank my mother for supporting me in this journey. Please do call your mum every day just to ask how she is and it's Mother's Day on 19th March in the UK. Happy Mother's Day everyone and thanks for coming yesterday. Bless you,'' reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

In the viral clip, he is seen standing on the pavement, with a microphone in his hands, surrounded by a huge crowd. As he sings the tear-jerking song, others also join him and sing along with him. Many are also seen recording his performance on their mobile phones.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered more than 36,000 likes and over 3.7 lakh views. Many social media users showered love in the comment section and appreciated his melodious voice, while some said that the beautiful song gave them ''goosebumps.''

One user wrote, ''Standing there with goosebumps!!'' Another commented, ''feel of word maa ... Give a lot of old memories in eyes.'' A third said, ''First love meri maa.'' A fourth added, ''So touching'', while others shared heart and love emojis to describe their feeling.

The touching lyrics of the song penned by Prasoon Joshi depict the fear and pain of a little boy who has been forced to stay away from his mother in a boarding school. It was sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

A similar video of the same musician went viral last month. In the clip, Mr Vish was seen singing a popular song from the 2003 hit Bollywood movie 'Tere Naam'.