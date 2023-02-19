Watch: Street Performer Singing Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' In London Wows Internet

Several internet users flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

A video of a street performer in the United Kingdom singing a popular song from the 2003 hit Bollywood movie 'Tere Naam' is winning hearts on social media.

A musician named Vish dropped the video of his performance on his Instagram account. In the viral clip, he is seen standing on the pavement, with a microphone in his hands and speakers placed around him. Several people are also seen gathered around to watch him perform, while many are seen recording his performance or enjoying it from a distance.

Watch the video below:

"Singing Tere Naam live on the street at Southall (London)," wrote Mr Vish while posting the video on Instagram. The clip opens with the musician saying, "I want you guys to sing with me. Come on!" As it progresses, he is then seen beautifully singing the song 'Tere Naam'.

Mr Vish uploaded the video on Instagram just a few hours ago and since then it has already accumulated more than 9,400 likes and over 83,000 views. Internet users simply loved Mr Vish's performance and showered their love in the comment section.

"Your voice & this song," wrote one user. "Beautiful song, beautifully sung," said another.

A third user commented, "My favourite. Brings back memories," while a fourth enquired, "Wembly me kab aa rahe ho? (When are you coming to Wembley?)"

Several users also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

The song, beautifully sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, has been picturised on Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in the movie 'Tere Naam'.

Meanwhile, a similar video of the same musician went viral a few months ago. In the clip, the Mr Vish was singing a popular song from the 2003 hit Bollywood movie 'Kal Ho Na Ho'. Several videos of the singer performing on the streets of UK have become an instant hit with the internet. As per his Instagram bio, Vish is "UK's 1st Bollywood Busker".

