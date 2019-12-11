Google Reveals Top 10 Trending Personalities In India In 2019

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the top trending personality in India in 2019.

As we inch closer to 2020, companies are wrapping up the year that was by revealing the most-searched, most-tweeted, most-liked and most popular posts on their platform. Internet giant Google today unveiled its Year in Search 2019, which gives us a glimpse into what India was searching for this year. While the "Cricket World Cup" tops the overall list of trending topics in India in 2019, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the top-trending personality of the year. Take a look at the other personalities that dominated Google searches in India in 2019:

1. Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was awarded Vir Chakra for downing a Pakistani fighter jet, became the top trending personality in India in 2019.

2. Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar returned home this month after being admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for 28 days. The 90-year-old singer recovered from pneumonia.

3. Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh occupies the third spot on the list of top trending personalities in India in 2019.

4. Anand Kumar

Mathematician and famed tutor Anand Kumar saw a movie based on his life release in 2019. Hritkik Roshan-starrer Super 30 was based on the life and achievement of Mr Kumar.

5. Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who delivered the hit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike this year, claimed the fifth spot on Google's list of trending personalities in India.

6. Rishabh Pant

22-year-old wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant was the sixth trending personality in India this year.

7. Ranu Mondal

Ranu Mondal shot to viral Internet fame after she was filmed singing at West Bengal's Ranaghat railway station.

8. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, 24, made her debut in Student of The Year 2, starring alongside with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She claims the eight spot on this list.

9. Siddharth Shukla

Television actor Siddharth Shukla, who is currently appearing on Bigg Boss 13, often makes the news.

10. Koena Mitra

Actress Koena Mitra, also on Bigg Boss 13, has become the 10th top trending personality in India in 2019.