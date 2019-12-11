The Top 10 Things That India Googled In 2019

A look at the top 10 things that India searched for in 2019.

The Cricket World Cup was India's most-searched term of 2019, Google has revealed. The Internet giant today unveiled its '2019 Year In Search', which looks at the top trending searches of the year. In India, this list was topped by the Cricket World Cup, in which the country got out in the semi-finals after losing to New Zealand. But while the Cricket World Cup unsurprisingly tops the overall list of the most-searched for words of 2019, here is a look at the other terms that made it to the list of Google's trending searches of 2019.

1 Cricket World Cup

Organised every four years, the Cricket World Cup was India's most-searched for term in 2019.

2. Lok Sabha Elections

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections were held between April and May this year. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" tweet celebrating the BJP's massive victory in the general election also became the most-liked and retweeted tweet of the year.

3. Chandrayaan 2

India's lunar exploration mission became the third most-searched for term in India in 2019. The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. Minutes before its scheduled soft-landing on the surface of the moon, communication with Vikram Lander was lost.

4. Kabir Singh

The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, occupies the fourth spot on this list.

5. Avengers: Endgame

Not just Bollywood, it seems like Hollywood movies also generated massive excitement in India too. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame was the fifth most-Googled term of 2019 in India.

6. Article 370

Article 370, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped in August this year.

7. NEET results

Results for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test became the seventh most trending topic of 2019 in India.

8. Joker

Another Hollywood flick made it to India's list of most-searched for terms in 2019. Joaquin Phoenix's critically-acclaimed Joker claimed the eighth spot on this list.

9. Captain Marvel

At the ninth spot on this list is Captain Marvel, the extraterrestrial Kree warrior of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

10. PM Kisan Yojana

At number 10 on Google's list of the most-searched for terms in India is the PM Kisan Yojana.