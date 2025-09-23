Google Gemini Photo Editing: Try These AI Prompts For Men To Create Durga Puja Looks

Social media users have been using Google Gemini's image editing tool to create mesmerising portraits, as technology meets tradition during the festive season. Amid a viral trend of creating AI images, users have been transforming their selfies into stunning Durga Puja-inspired AI portraits using some specific prompts with the help of the Nano Banana tool.

Also Read | 5 Easy Google Gemini Photo Editing Prompts To Create Amazing Durga Puja Looks

Here Are Five Easy Prompts For Men To Create Durga Puja Looks

Prompt 1

Traditional Elegant Look: For this style, the users can write - "Generate a 4K HD portrait of a man wearing a white kurta with intricate golden embroidery, paired with a traditional dhoti. In one hand, he should have a dhunuchi, with smoke rising in the air. Background should feature a beautifully decorated Durga Puja pandal with soft golden lighting."

Prompt 2

Stunning Retro Charm: Users can create this look by writing - "Produce a retro vintage-style image of a man dressed in a classic Bengali-style attire with a red border, paired with matching accessories. Background should have a Durga Maa idol in a pandal with a grainy texture and dramatic contrasts."

Also Read | Google Gemini Photo Editing Prompts To Create Stunning Dandiya Night Looks This Navratri

Prompt 3

Modern Fusion: The users can write - "Create a cinematic portrait of a man in a sleek black sherwani with subtle red accents, complemented by a stylish pagri. Set against a vibrant Durga Puja backdrop with diyas and marigold garlands."

Prompt 4

Festive Look: For this look, try writing - "Design a portrait of a man wearing a rich navy blue kurta with golden button accents, paired with fitted churidar pyjamas. Include a decorative dhunuchi in hand against a warm, glowing pandal lights background."

Prompt 5

Cultural Attire: The prompt for this look can be - "Generate a portrait showcasing a man in traditional attire holding a decorated plate with puja flowers. Wear a white kurta with red and gold motifs, with a subtle pagri. Blurred Durga idol backdrop with soft diya lighting."

Steps To Use Gemini Nano Banana

Step 1: Download the Gemini app and sign in with your Google account.

Step 2: Upload a clear photo of yourself.

Step 3: Enter one of these prompts to generate your festive look.

Step 4: Download and share your AI-created portrait

Gemini on its "approach to safety"

Gemini states that "this AI image generator was designed with responsibility in mind" and it is "consistent with our AI principles". On its website, Gemini wrote, "To ensure that there's a clear distinction between visuals created with Gemini and original human artwork, Gemini uses an invisible SynthID watermark, as well as a visible watermark to show that they are AI-generated."