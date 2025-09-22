5 Easy Google Gemini Photo Editing Prompts To Create Amazing Durga Puja Looks

Nano Banana, Google Gemini's image editing tool, has taken social media by storm, especially during the festival season. The latest trend has allowed the user to transform their selfies into stunning Durga Puja-inspired portraits using some specific prompts.

Here's a list of some popular prompts for Durga Puja Looks

Prompt 1

Classic Red and White Saree: The users can write - "Generate a high-resolution festive portrait of a woman dressed in a classic red and white saree, paired with traditional gold jewellery and elegant Durga Puja makeup, while dancing with Dhuluchi with open hair".

Prompt 2

Cinematic Durga Puja Look: For this look, write - "Generate a cinematic Durga Puja look. Woman wearing a saree with red and gold patterns, styled hair, and festive makeup. Background should have a Durga Puja pandal with warm, glowing lights."

Prompt 3

Goddess-Inspired Portrait: To look like a Goddess, the users can write - "Create an ultra-realistic image of a woman embodying Maa Durga, wearing a red silk saree with golden zari, heavy traditional jewellery, and bold kajal-lined eyes."

Prompt 4

Retro Vintage Saree Edit: For a retro look, the users can write - "Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image draped in an off-white saree with a red border and small red prints, feeling like a '90s movie still."

Prompt 5

Festive Family Frame: For a family frame, the prompt is - "Group portrait of three women in coordinated sarees, holding festival props, with a festive pandal background and joyful expressions."

How to Join the Trend

Step 1: Download the Gemini app and sign in with your Google account.

Step 2: Upload a clear, well-lit photo of yourself.

Step 3: Enter a prompt describing your desired festive look

Step 4: Review and refine the generated image.