Goat Led Lancaster Police On Chase And Caused 'Traffic Chaos', Captured

The goat, nicknamed Houdini, has been sent to an animal rescue service.

The police in UK's Lancashire successfully captured an escaped goat that caused traffic chaos. The police confirmed on their Facebook page that the goat was caught after a chase through traffic. The goat has been nicknamed Houdini, after the American escape artist. The animal was caught after a few "head butts", according to the police's Facebook page. The goat appears frightened in the photo posted on Facebook by the police. It has been sent to Wolfwood, an animal rescue service.

"After a lengthy Pursuit through Bowerham and down to Wyresdale Road, causing traffic chaos, we are relieved to say we caught the evasive goat who we have affectionately named Houdini," the Lancaster Police said on Facebook.

"He got a few butts in but it's safely away to the wonderfully amazing Wolfwood. Humongous thanks to them and to the equally fab gent at The Ashton for transporting Houdini safely," they added.

The Highest Point festival was taking place at the place where the goat was caught, as per North Lancashire's Beyond Radio.

The animal was previously spotted in the Lancaster Auction Mart car park, on Quernmore Road near the cemetery, the outlet said.

A few days ago, the police in New Jersey in the United States posted on Facebook that they were searching for a "peeping goat" in Chatham Township. The goat was seen wandering around the township and peering into homes.

The Chatham Township police asked residents to resist any urge to capture the animal if they see it. "If he happens to show up at your door, please do not try to apprehend him. Please call CTPD for assistance," the police said in the Facebook post.