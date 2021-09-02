BTS Enters Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame With 23 Records

BTS has collected 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media

After riding the popularity wave across the world, South Korean band Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS, has entered the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame with 23 records. Formed in 2010, the seven-member boy band debuted in 2013 and has since delivered one runaway hit after the other. Today, they are the most streamed group on Spotify, beating the British band Coldplay, and the most followed music group on Instagram. BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media.

Their May 2021 release, Butter, single-handedly snatched five records, including for finding most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube. That record was previously held by their own song Dynamite.

The Bangtan Boys, which translates as “Bulletproof Boy Scouts”, became the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination for Dynamite, but they failed to win it, prompting many fans to call out the Recording Academy, which presents the award. After the Guinness recognition, they sounded upbeat and filled with renewed energy.

“Our Bangtan Boys no longer need to prove themselves. A Grammy award to recognise their talent and achievement has now become irrelevant. The Guinness World Records Hall of Fame recognition goes way beyond any other awards. Congratulations,” commented a Facebook user named Ayrin Greyz.

“That's awesome. I adore them. Such fine young men. I'm an older fan and these young men are exceptional,” said Ringo Kirkpatrick.

“Love u Bangtan Boys... It's a great achievement,” said Sabikun Nahar.

“They're so cool,” said Alexa Arias.

Many people referred to BTS' hugely popular speech at the United Nations in 2018 when one of the band members spoke for the young people and raised a burning issue of social importance. “No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin colour, your gender identity, just speak yourself. Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself,” Rayan SY and many others wrote.

Congratulating the band members, a user also addressed those who hate them, saying, “Congratulations Bangtan Boys. Action speaks louder than words -- for haters.”

“Despite their young age”, the band members “have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language, South Korean, that remains widely unknown to the international public,” said the Guinness World Records in a statement.

BTS has already won the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. As the band member RM once said, "Grammys are... the final part of the whole American journey".