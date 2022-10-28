Girl Helps Baby Elephant Whose Leg Stuck In Mud, Video Wins Internet

Picture shows a little girl rescuing a baby elephant from a muddy ditch.

There are many videos online that demonstrate how well animals and people get along, and in the case of elephants, there are several instances where they have assisted in saving each other's lives. An internet video has appeared showing a little girl rescuing a baby elephant from a muddy ditch.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter on Thursday. While sharing the post, he wrote, "She helped the elephant baby come out of the mud it was struck in. baby is acknowledged with a blessing."

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

In between a rural road and a sugarcane field, the baby elephant is seen stuck in a muddy ditch in the 36-second clip. The girl then continues to try to lift the young elephant out of the ditch and assists it in getting out of the mud.

The animal, on the other hand, consents to the woman's assistance while avoiding physical touch. She succeeds in removing the jumbo from the mud at last. The little elephant can further be seen lifting its trunk in the last moments of the video, perhaps as a thank-you for the girl's efforts.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 72,000 views and more than 5,000 likes. The post has also been reshared by 645 users in just one day, and numerous users have appreciated the girl's efforts in saving the elephant's life.

One user wrote, "Lovely! This planet equally belongs to everyone, and everyone should help each other. "

Another commented, "Congratulations to this courageous woman, and I salute her for rescuing the elephant."

While sharing the post, another user wrote, "Thanks for helping this little elephant."

