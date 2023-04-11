Ginger Cat Named 'Mikan' Made 'Station Master' On Taiwan Metro, Internet Loves It

Mikan is mostly spottedat the Ciaotou Sugar Refinery metro station.

Dogs and cats roaming freely in railway stations and bus stands is a common sight. Recently, a cat was appointed as an honorary station master of a Taiwan Metro station, leaving animal lovers delighted.

According to Taiwan News, the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit, a metro network covering the metropolitan area of Kaohsiung with 37 stations, celebrated its 15th anniversary on April 4. The metro line's 15th anniversary also coincided with Children's Day, and to mark the occasion, a famous ginger cat named Mikan was promoted to the position of honorary ‘station master'.

Notably, Mikan has been around the metro station area for a long time and is familiar to passengers and railway officials. Over the years, Mikan has gained celebrity status across social media platforms and has an Instagram handle with over 59,000 followers.

Watch the video here:

The profile regularly shares the daily life adventures of the stationmaster cat, along with adorable pictures and videos. Mikan is mostly spotted at the Ciaotou Sugar Refinery metro station.

As per Taiwan News, Mikan is even looking to extend her brand into product lines befitting a popular influencer, such as bags and other products.

See more posts:

The pictures and videos of the cat have left social media users amused, with people posting a variety of responses. One user said, "I hope he's being paid a fair living wage." Another said, "Cat looks like it lied on its CV."

This is not the first time a cat has been 'employed' at a train station. In 2021, an adorable moggy cat landed a job as a train station's official chief mouse catcher. As per Metro, the six-year-old cat was officially appointed chief mouse catcher at Stourbridge Junction Station in the West Midlands.

Prior to that, a female calico cat gained fame for being a station master and operating officer at Kishi Station on the Kishigawa Line in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan.